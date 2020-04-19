Ether-1 Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $198,433.29 and $14,718.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00080016 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00425749 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00001052 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013892 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00031282 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012602 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 44,410,066 coins. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.