Everex (EVX) Price Hits $0.16

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Everex has a total market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $279,579.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everex has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Everex token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002192 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, BX Thailand, Mercatox and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Everex alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.08 or 0.02760430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00225604 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050968 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Tidex, HitBTC, Mercatox, IDEX, Binance, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.