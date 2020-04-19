Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.62.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

NYSE:ES traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $91.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,114. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.39.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.80%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $7,597,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 240,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,483,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 271,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,295,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

