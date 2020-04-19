EXMR Price Tops $3.08 on Major Exchanges (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. EXMR has a market capitalization of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the US dollar. One EXMR token can now be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001427 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000877 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 245.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About EXMR

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org . The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

