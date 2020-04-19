Expanse (EXP) Trading Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. Expanse has a total market cap of $508,977.10 and $1,110.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can now be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last week, Expanse has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

