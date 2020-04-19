Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Short Interest Down 24.9% in March

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 1,503,800 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc bought 295,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $2,255,382.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher T. Seaver bought 15,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $77,683.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,286.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,650,436 shares of company stock valued at $10,600,709 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Exterran during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exterran by 101.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exterran during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Exterran during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exterran during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Exterran to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of Exterran stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 167,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,680. Exterran has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $17.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $142.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $272.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Exterran will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

