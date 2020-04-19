FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives $242.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $242.73.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.20, for a total value of $1,791,886.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total value of $440,233.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,339.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,508 shares of company stock valued at $11,559,184. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Norges Bank bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $79,136,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 277,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,525,000 after acquiring an additional 180,228 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 842,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,051,000 after acquiring an additional 108,590 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,246,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,833,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,140,000 after acquiring an additional 87,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

FDS traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.10. The stock had a trading volume of 319,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,592. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.62 and a 200 day moving average of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $310.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

