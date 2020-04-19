Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Short Interest Update

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 7,969,500 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 938,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

FOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Ferro from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ferro by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,289,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,444,000 after purchasing an additional 151,153 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Ferro by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,405,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 221,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ferro by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,397,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,626 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ferro by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,798,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,501,000 after purchasing an additional 288,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ferro by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,446,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 111,996 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferro stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.61. 710,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,442. Ferro has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $722.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Ferro had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $245.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferro will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

