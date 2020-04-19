First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of FGBI traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,424. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

