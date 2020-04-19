First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.38.

FR traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $40.05. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,887,939.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $501,044.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,934,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,827. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.