Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.95.

FIVN traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.30. 1,851,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,883. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $93.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average of $67.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,153.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $711,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,602,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $84,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,631,974.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,384 shares of company stock worth $13,276,442 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Five9 by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,399,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,335,000 after acquiring an additional 235,882 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Five9 by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,252,000 after acquiring an additional 404,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Five9 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group raised its holdings in Five9 by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,185,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,714,000 after acquiring an additional 181,697 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

