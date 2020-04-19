Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Short Interest Down 21.9% in March

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 3,958,200 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.54.

Shares of FBHS stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,458. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $73.28. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.