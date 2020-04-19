Franco Nevada’s (FNV) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $164.00 to $162.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.09.

FNV stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,092,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.63 and a 200 day moving average of $103.28. Franco Nevada has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $127.85.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.03 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 319.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

