Freeport-McMoRan’s (FCX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.30 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.46.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 38,252,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,711,446. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.49 and a beta of 2.22. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 203,478 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 84,826 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $623,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,646,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $60,963,000 after purchasing an additional 195,353 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3,209.0% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 165,451 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 160,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 197,375 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

