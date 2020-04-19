Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.79.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. DNB Markets cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE FRO traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,415,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,508. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.60. Frontline has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Frontline had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Frontline will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.67%. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is 195.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,417,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Frontline by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 42,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Frontline by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

