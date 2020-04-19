FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCEL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,461,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,401,551. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $339.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 70.40% and a negative net margin of 169.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 651,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 611,926 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $4,029,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

