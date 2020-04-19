Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FULC. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $10.98. 33,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,765. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $84,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,434.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego Cadavid sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $37,245.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,143 shares of company stock worth $207,495.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after buying an additional 207,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 138,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 63,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.