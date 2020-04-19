Function X Price Hits $0.0503 on Major Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Function X token can currently be bought for about $0.0503 or 0.00000701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $10.15 million and $85,196.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00033399 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00046919 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,155.45 or 0.99701996 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00061928 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,836,054 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

