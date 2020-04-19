Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.58.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Funko in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Funko from $9.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.
FNKO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 703,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,499. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. Funko has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $188.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Funko by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Funko by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Funko by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.
