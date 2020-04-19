Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.58.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Funko in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Funko from $9.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

FNKO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 703,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,499. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. Funko has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $188.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Funko had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Funko by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Funko by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Funko by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

