Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GCO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. CL King upgraded shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE GCO traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.18. 662,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,751. Genesco has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $209.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.70 million. Genesco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genesco will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 14.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 400.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

