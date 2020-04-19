GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

GNMK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.74. 2,297,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,713. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.96. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $8.17.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 315.97% and a negative net margin of 53.79%. The firm had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott Mendel sold 7,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $37,647.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Frederick Ek sold 8,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $33,622.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,405 shares in the company, valued at $628,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,450 shares of company stock worth $406,121 in the last 90 days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMK. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 795,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 545,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,096,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 425,891 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 977,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 336,979 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

