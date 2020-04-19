German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

GABC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

GABC stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.61. 74,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,294. The company has a market cap of $686.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.90. German American Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director U Butch Klem acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.13 per share, with a total value of $58,260.00. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $402,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,839.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 32,847 shares of company stock valued at $858,486. Company insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in German American Bancorp. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,212,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,190,000 after purchasing an additional 107,255 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in German American Bancorp. by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 641,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,853,000 after purchasing an additional 75,945 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in German American Bancorp. by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 136,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in German American Bancorp. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in German American Bancorp. by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

