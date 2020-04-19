Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

GBCI stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,609. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.50 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CFO Ron J. Copher acquired 3,500 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,719.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall M. Chesler acquired 3,540 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.20 per share, with a total value of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,389.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,440 shares of company stock worth $242,137. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,969,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $33,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,973,000 after acquiring an additional 141,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,019,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,876,000 after acquiring an additional 112,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $4,816,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

