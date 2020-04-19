Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Gladstone Capital stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 378,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 48.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Robert L. Marcotte purchased 10,000 shares of Gladstone Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 11,763 shares of company stock valued at $106,238. 5.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.