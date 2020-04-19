Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GAIN. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. National Securities assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.75 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Gladstone Investment stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 314,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,118. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 49.63%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Also, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 110,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,508.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $234,735. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 171,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 132,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

