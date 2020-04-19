GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GlycoMimetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It product pipeline includes GMI-170, GMI-1271, E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonist, GMI-1051 and GMI-1070 at different clinical phases. GlycoMimetics, Inc. is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Shares of GLYC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.57. 188,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 14.84, a current ratio of 14.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). As a group, research analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GlycoMimetics news, Director Daniel M. Junius acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after acquiring an additional 365,096 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 945,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 32,377 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1,377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 215,760 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $626,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

