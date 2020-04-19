GoByte Market Cap Tops $133,540.16 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $133,540.16 and approximately $3,285.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000092 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00020057 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,346,371 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

GoByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

