Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $245.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GS. Odeon Capital Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $227.00 target price (down previously from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.60.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $6.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,390,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,136. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.71 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

