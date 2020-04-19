Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $282.00 at Oppenheimer

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $278.00 to $282.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.60.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS traded up $6.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,390,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,136. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.