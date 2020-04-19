GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.3–0.3 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $119-119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.12 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoPro from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of GoPro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GoPro from $3.50 to $2.20 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet raised GoPro from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $4.58.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $402.47 million, a P/E ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. GoPro has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.94 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. GoPro’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Lanzone bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,311.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

