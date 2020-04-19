GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. GP Strategies reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GP Strategies.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $155.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.50 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other GP Strategies news, EVP Russell L. Becker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,792.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPX. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,231,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 31,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. 75,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $122.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. GP Strategies has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.