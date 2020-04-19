Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Short Interest Update

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 6,236,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of GPK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,628,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,202. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, Director Larry M. Venturelli purchased 8,100 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Bolt Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 891,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 207,324 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 40,164 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 43,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 152,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 28,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 239,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 120,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

