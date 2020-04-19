GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GRFS. Citigroup lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of GRFS stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,244. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 79.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,559 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the fourth quarter worth $8,260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the fourth quarter worth $9,206,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

