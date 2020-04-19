GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 950.10 ($12.50).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of GVC from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 930 ($12.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GVC from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of GVC from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of LON:GVC traded up GBX 34.20 ($0.45) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 683.20 ($8.99). 4,521,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of -25.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 583.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 791.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82. GVC has a one year low of GBX 292.70 ($3.85) and a one year high of GBX 956.80 ($12.59).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a GBX 17.60 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. GVC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.33%.

About GVC

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

