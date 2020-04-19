Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Shares of HCSG stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.92. 1,035,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,787. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.62. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $34.96.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $446.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 3.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 174,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 81,008 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,101,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,757,000 after purchasing an additional 685,863 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

