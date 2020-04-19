Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) versus Arch Capital Group (NYSE:ACGL) Critical Analysis

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) and Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

79.2% of Arch Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Arch Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Arch Capital Group has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Insurance has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Arch Capital Group and Heritage Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group 0 3 7 0 2.70 Heritage Insurance 0 2 2 0 2.50

Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus target price of $43.40, suggesting a potential upside of 59.85%. Heritage Insurance has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 45.74%. Given Arch Capital Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Arch Capital Group is more favorable than Heritage Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Capital Group and Heritage Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group 23.47% 10.92% 3.36% Heritage Insurance 5.60% 6.30% 1.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arch Capital Group and Heritage Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group $6.93 billion 1.60 $1.64 billion $2.82 9.63 Heritage Insurance $511.30 million 0.63 $28.64 million $0.95 11.74

Arch Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Insurance. Arch Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arch Capital Group beats Heritage Insurance on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employers' liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. Its Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workers' compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses and commercial property risks; life reinsurance; casualty clash; and risk management solutions. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers, and directly to ceding companies. The company's Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to mortgage originators. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 512,793 personal residential policies and 3,000 commercial residential policies. The company markets and writes its voluntary personal line policies through a network of retail independent agents, wholesale agents, and a partnership with a direct agency, as well as indirectly to approximately 1,500 retail locations through 8 wholesale agency relationships. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.