Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HT shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. 711,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,619. The stock has a market cap of $222.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $19.58.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.73%.

In other news, COO Neil H. Shah acquired 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $49,921.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 365,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,605.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $124,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,805.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 183,934 shares of company stock worth $1,553,986. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.