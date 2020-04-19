Ignition Hits Market Capitalization of $62,479.14 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for $0.0487 or 0.00000674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Ignition has a total market cap of $62,479.14 and $1.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00033669 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00047209 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000696 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,220.56 or 0.99981211 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00061870 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,296,411 coins and its circulating supply is 1,283,238 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

