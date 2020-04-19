imbrex Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $80.00 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, imbrex has traded up 29.9% against the dollar. imbrex has a market capitalization of $143,704.45 and $80.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One imbrex token can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get imbrex alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.85 or 0.02747880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00225409 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00057304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00050991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

imbrex Token Profile

imbrex’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS

Buying and Selling imbrex

imbrex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.