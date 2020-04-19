ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives $6.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.38.

Several brokerages have commented on IMGN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

In other news, VP Craig Barrows sold 16,492 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $82,295.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 145,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,922.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 55,222 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $275,557.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,952 shares of company stock valued at $460,322 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 177,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMGN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,890,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,703. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $608.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.42.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

