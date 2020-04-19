Incent (INCNT) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, Incent has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Incent token can now be purchased for about $0.0788 or 0.00001098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and Livecoin. Incent has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $6,533.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.98 or 0.02730772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00225259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00056944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00050503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

