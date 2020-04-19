Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IFNNY shares. Barclays raised Infineon Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Infineon Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.
IFNNY stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 337,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,925. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.44.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.
