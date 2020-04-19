Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Inphi from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Inphi from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Inphi from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.57.

Get Inphi alerts:

NYSE IPHI traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $96.13. 807,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,394. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.28. Inphi has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $97.35.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inphi will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $836,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,729 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,413.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $3,481,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,973.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $6,038,052 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Inphi in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Inphi in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inphi in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Inphi in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Inphi by 2,803.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.