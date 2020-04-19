Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,010,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 10,967,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 18.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 635,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 97,566 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $4,423,000.

Shares of Insmed stock traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $19.33. 1,512,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,300. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.64. Insmed has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.51.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 94.93% and a negative net margin of 186.37%. The business had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Insmed will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on INSM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Insmed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Insmed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Insmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

