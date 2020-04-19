Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter.

IIIN stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. Insteel Industries has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $337.45 million, a P/E ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,928 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $49,877.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,898 shares in the company, valued at $385,411.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IIIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Insteel Industries from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.