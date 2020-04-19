Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Receives $25.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IPG. Cfra upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.06. 4,863,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,659,683. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.