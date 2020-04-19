J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Raised to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has $115.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded J M Smucker from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J M Smucker from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.69.

NYSE:SJM traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $121.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,983. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.05 and its 200 day moving average is $106.93. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that J M Smucker will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,383,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 963.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

