Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts predict that Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Jabil posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jabil.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Jabil had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. ValuEngine raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

JBL stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $25.85. 2,138,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,876. Jabil has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $464,790.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,555,806.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $200,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,731 shares of company stock worth $1,504,567. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,247 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,854,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,979,000 after acquiring an additional 306,082 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $83,969,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Jabil by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,944,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,348,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,811,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,872,000 after purchasing an additional 825,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.