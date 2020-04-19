Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.84 Billion

Analysts expect Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) to post $5.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.01 billion and the lowest is $5.72 billion. Jabil reported sales of $6.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year sales of $25.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.57 billion to $26.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $26.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.63 billion to $26.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Jabil had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

In other news, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $200,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $39,027.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,318.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,731 shares of company stock worth $1,504,567. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $603,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,086,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,138,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Story: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.