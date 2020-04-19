James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on James River Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley upgraded James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised James River Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

James River Group stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.57. James River Group has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $52.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $241.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.50 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In other news, CEO J Adam Abram acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 455,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,204,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in James River Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,816,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in James River Group by 5,065.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 420,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 412,212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in James River Group by 850.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 340,753 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in James River Group during the 4th quarter worth about $10,849,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in James River Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,228,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,615,000 after buying an additional 250,975 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

